Concern grows for Derbyshire teenager who vanished in the early hours

Caitlin Bennett, who is 18, was last seen in London Road, Derby, at around 12.15am on April 13.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build, with long dark hair.

Caitlin was wearing a sky-blue bomber jacket and black trousers when last seen.

Police are concerned about missing Derbyshire teenager Caitlin Bennett. Image: Derbyshire police.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today: “Anyone who has seen Caitlin or knows where she may be should contact us quoting reference number 94 of April 13.”

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use Derbyshire police’s online contact form

Phone – call officers on 101