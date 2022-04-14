Concern grows for Derbyshire teenager who vanished in the early hours
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire girl who was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Caitlin Bennett, who is 18, was last seen in London Road, Derby, at around 12.15am on April 13.
She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build, with long dark hair.
Caitlin was wearing a sky-blue bomber jacket and black trousers when last seen.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today: “Anyone who has seen Caitlin or knows where she may be should contact us quoting reference number 94 of April 13.”
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – use Derbyshire police’s online contact form
Phone – call officers on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.