Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tried to get the driver of a Vauxhall Astra to come off the motorway, but the motorist refused to stop for several motorway junctions.

He even rang 999 to say he didn’t believe the people following him were really police officers.

When he finally did pull over, it turned out he had no insurance and no licence, so police seized his vehicle.

Derbyshire Police released this photo of the car they seized - and their 'fake' patrol vehicle