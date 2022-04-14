Driver who refused to stop for Derbyshire officers on M1 claimed he didn't believe they were really police
A driver who refused to stop for Derbyshire officers on the M1 claimed he didn’t believe they were really the police.
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tried to get the driver of a Vauxhall Astra to come off the motorway, but the motorist refused to stop for several motorway junctions.
He even rang 999 to say he didn’t believe the people following him were really police officers.
When he finally did pull over, it turned out he had no insurance and no licence, so police seized his vehicle.
Officers released this image of the car about to be impounded along with their patrol vehicle which the driver had claimed didn’t look like a ‘real’ police car.