Football tournament raises thousands of pounds to help charities and Chesterfield dad with terminal cancer

The Evani Cup was an over-35s competition which took place at Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club earlier this month.

It raised a total of £7,042, which will be split between Matt ‘Evani’ Evans and his family, Ashgate Hospice and the NGS Macmillan cancer centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Chesterfield's Matt Evans with his children Cerys and Callum.

The tournament was organised by Craig Hopkins, one of Matt’s closest friends from school.

Matt, 47, was diagnosed with oral cancer 14 years ago.

He beat the odds and survived after extensive treatment and surgery.

However, the cancer tragically returned in lockdown and Matt – who has two children, 20-year-old Callum and 16-year-old Cerys – now has a terminal diagnosis.

£2,350 will go towards the NHS Macmillan Unit in Chesterfield.

Craig thanked everyone who was involved in the event and all those who supported it.

“Wow, what a tournament,” said Craig.

“Matt and I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who made it so amazing.

“It was such a success and I now hope to run it again in July,” said Craig.

£2,350 will also aid Ashgate Hospice.

He also congratulated the Ernie Moss team for winning the Evani Cup.

“When Matt was diagnosed for the first time 14 years ago, I picked up the phone to Ernie and within seconds there was a ‘I’ll get a team together, leave it with me’,” said Craig.

“So it was fitting that his team won.”

A number of fundraising events have been taking place locally to bring in cash so Matt can make memories with his children in the time he has left.