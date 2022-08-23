Fluffy guests join afternoon tea party in Chesterfield care home
Residents at The Old Vicarage Care Home in Chesterfield were surprised when two fluffy Alpaca visitors during their afternoon tea in the garden.
The loveable and curious animals which traditionally originate from Peru and are known for their beautiful soft fur, were met with cheers, gasps, laughter and even a few surprised faces when they took a guided tour around the home’s grounds and mature gardens.
Resident, Florence (91) said, “Aren’t they just amazing, what beautiful and unique animals!“
Natalie Smith, Lifestyle and Activities Lead The Old Vicarage, who supported the dedicated team in making the special visit possible said, “It was so wonderful to see the joy on each and every resident’s faces when they got to meet the alpacas, feeding them carrots and feeling how soft their fur is. What a memorable experience had by all!”
Home Manager Lynn Bennett said, “The residents, their families and the team thoroughly enjoyed it and it was an absolute delight to see the reaction on the residents faces when they met the alpacas. A day to remember! Our lifestyle and wellbeing program is designed around our residents and their passions. A lot of our residents have fond past times of animals and farms and this was truly special for them.”
Chesterfield barbers shop offers free 'back to school' haircuts for boys to help struggling families
Resident Bob Jessup, 94, said “It was such a lovely surprise and so nice to have such wonderful visitors, they are so fluffy and soft, they would make great jumpers”