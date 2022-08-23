Chesterfield barbers shop offers free ‘back to school’ haircuts for boys to help struggling families
A barbers shop in Chesterfield is offering free haircuts for boys to help parents who are struggling with the cost of their children going back to school.
Less Than Zero will be providing free haircuts for school age boys in their barbershop on Soresby Street between 9am and 10am on Thursdays and Fridays.
Each appointment will last 30 minutes and can accommodate 12 people per session.
Martin Wallis-Keyworth, owner of Less Than Zero, said: “We are always seeking ways to support different members of the community in Chesterfield and felt this would help parents of school boys just that little bit more before they head back into the school year again soon.
"As we don’t usually open until 10am anyway, offering these sessions utilises the skills of the team and gives more training to our apprentices and also brings more footfall into the town centre too.”
The offer runs for one month so it is recommended to book early via the Gussie’s Kitchen facebook page.