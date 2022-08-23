Young Derbyshire driver’s lucky escape after car flips on roof and ends up in field
A young driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped onto its roof and ended up in a Derbyshire field.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of the car on Monday (August 22) which had overturned following a crash in Westhouses.
They said: “This young driver succumbs to the recently wet road surface and runs out of talent.
“Luckily farmers gate is already open and no other roadside furniture to contend with so lives to tell the tale.
“With luck like that the lottery is calling him!”