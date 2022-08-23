News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Young Derbyshire driver’s lucky escape after car flips on roof and ends up in field

A young driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped onto its roof and ended up in a Derbyshire field.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 9:38 am

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of the car on Monday (August 22) which had overturned following a crash in Westhouses.

They said: “This young driver succumbs to the recently wet road surface and runs out of talent.

“Luckily farmers gate is already open and no other roadside furniture to contend with so lives to tell the tale.

The driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped on its roof and ended up in a farmer's field in Westhouses (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Most Popular

“With luck like that the lottery is calling him!”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped on its roof and ended up in a farmer's field in Westhouses (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)
The driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped on its roof and ended up in a farmer's field in Westhouses (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)
DerbyshireDerbyshire Times