Young Derbyshire driver’s lucky escape after car flips on roof and ends up in field

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of the car on Monday (August 22) which had overturned following a crash in Westhouses.

They said: “This young driver succumbs to the recently wet road surface and runs out of talent.

“Luckily farmers gate is already open and no other roadside furniture to contend with so lives to tell the tale.

The driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped on its roof and ended up in a farmer's field in Westhouses (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With luck like that the lottery is calling him!”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The driver had a lucky escape after his car flipped on its roof and ended up in a farmer's field in Westhouses (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)