First look at equestrian clothing collection designed in memory of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks

The Gracie Spinks Collection. Model Iona Brookes modeling part of the collection with Gracies horse, Paddy

Chesterfield-based Bespoke Equine England held a photoshoot for the Gracie Spinks Collection at Buntingfields Equestrian Centre on Sunday (October 17).

It comes as the team prepare to launch the collection at the end of this month, with some of the proceeds going to Gracie’s family in support of the campaign against violence and stalking.

The collection has been designed in the 23-year-old’s favourite colours by brand directors Oliver Birks and Daisy Wilson.

Family and friends of Gracie Spinks alongside the Bespoke Equine England team and the models for the Gracie Spinks Collection clothing photo shoot

They described the photoshoot as “a morning of strong emotions for everyone involved”.

“We had the pleasure of having Gracie's family around us, which made it all that more special,” the pair added.

“I think it's important to remember that this isn't just a collection of clothing with no meaning, it's a tribute to Gracie and her passion.

Model Iona Brookes modeling part of the Gracie Spinks Collection with Gracie's horse, Paddy

"We want everyone to wear this with pride knowing they are carrying Gracie's name, and sharing the message far and wide, that violence and stalking needs to stop, and that we need to do more, that's not just more from our Government, it's more from us as individuals too.

"Too many names are becoming a statistic and seemingly nothing more, but not Gracie's; Gracie's name will be the lantern of change to which Chesterfield's community will carry.

"You only have to look at what has already been achieved to see that this isn't just going to be another ruthless tragedy, but a significant moment of change, and Gracie deserves that.

“We are by no means experts, but what we do know is that change is vitally important, now more than ever, which is why we have pledged to support Gracie's campaign as best we can to achieve just that.

“Bespoke is not just a company in our eyes, we're a family of like-minded individuals with a common interest and goal. We're proud to be from Chesterfield, and the community is at the heart of what we do, that will never change. Gracie, this one's for you.”

The Gracie Spinks Collection will launch at 8pm on Sunday, October 31.

For the latest visit the Bespoke Equine England on Facebook or via www.bespokeequine.co.uk.