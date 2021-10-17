Gracie Spinks was stabbed to death in June

The memorial vigil to celebrate the life of Gracie will be held at Saint Bartholomew Church, Church Street North, Old Whittington, on Tuesday, October 19 at 6.30pm.

Gracie was killed as she tended to her horse in a field near to Staveley Road, in Duckmanton, at around 8.40am on Friday, June 18.

The investigation into the death of 23-year-old Gracie is still ongoing, but it is believed she was killed by a stalker, who was later found dead himself

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her death it emerged that she had previously reported stalking concerns to Derbyshire Constabulary.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of its ‘contact with Gracie’ before her death.

The IOPC confirmed that Gracie, from Old Whittington, approached the police in February to make an allegation of stalking and that officers spoke to her and the man whose behaviour she had reported.

As part of its investigation, the watchdog said it will be checking whether Derbyshire Constabulary met its safeguarding obligations to Gracie.

Hundreds of Chesterfield people lined the streets of the town in July to to say their own goodbyes to Gracie Spinks when her funeral was held.

Residents young and old, turned out in huge numbers to pay their respects as Gracie’s funeral cortege took the keen equestrian on her final ride, in a horse-drawn carriage to Old Whittington’s St Bartholomew's Church.