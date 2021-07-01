Firefighters carry out patrols after 'deliberate' blaze at Chesterfield park

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) said the blaze happened on Wednesday morning.

The service also reported an ‘increase in incidents and anti-social behaviour’ in the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have been carrying out patrols in Chesterfield's Queen's Park. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

A DFRS spokesperson said firefighters have spent Wednesday afternoon ‘engaging with the community’ and placing boards in the park to raise awareness.

One of the boards states: “We believe the fire at this location may have been started deliberately.

“If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers.”