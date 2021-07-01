Firefighters carry out patrols after 'deliberate' blaze at Chesterfield park

An appeal for information has been launched after a ‘deliberate’ fire at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:41 am

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) said the blaze happened on Wednesday morning.

The service also reported an ‘increase in incidents and anti-social behaviour’ in the park.

A DFRS spokesperson said firefighters have spent Wednesday afternoon ‘engaging with the community’ and placing boards in the park to raise awareness.

One of the boards states: “We believe the fire at this location may have been started deliberately.

“If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers.”

