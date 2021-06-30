Staveley Morrisons now on Amazon

Amazon Prime members locally can now shop via the Morrisons on Amazon store – with thousands of grocery products to choose from including meat, seafood, dairy and fruit and vegetables, and free same-day delivery.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “The launch of Morrisons on Amazon means an even greater choice for our customers in Staveley.

“Bringing together Morrisons’ fantastic food with Amazon’s fast same-day delivery offers the best of both worlds to our Prime members, and we hope we can help people get what they need quickly and safely, all at no extra cost.”

David Potts Morrisons’ chief executive, added: “Our continued partnership with Amazon means that even more customers can now receive same-day Morrisons groceries straight to their doors.

“As well as everyday essentials and branded items, our customers are also able to order freshly-prepared products from skilled Market Street colleagues including our butchers, fishmongers and bakers.”

Find out more at Amazon.co.uk/morrisons.