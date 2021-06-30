Daredevil pensioners from Derbyshire have weekend to remember

Two daredevil pensioners from Derbyshire have had a weekend to remember.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:41 pm

On June 13, 75-year-old Ian Farr completed a wing walk – and the day after, his 80-year-old wife Patricia flew in a Spitfire and even took over the controls for a while.

Ian’s daring escapade saw him standing on the wing of a Boeing-Stearman Model 75 which took off from Wickenby Airfield, Lincolnshire, and was in flight for around 20 minutes.

Daredevil OAPs Ian and Patricia Farr.

“It was exhilarating,” said Ian, of Wire Lane, Newton, near Tibshelf.

“I enjoyed every minute of it – and I’d quite like to do it again.”

The hair-raising challenge wasn’t just for fun – Ian raised around £500 which will be split between Ashgate Hospicecare and a local dementia group.

Patricia, better known as Pat, was a Battle of Britain baby and has always wanted to fly in a Spitfire.

Ian and Patricia on their weekend to remember.

That is exactly what she did in the south of the country on June 14 – and she loved it.

“It was a simply wonderful experience,” she said.

“We flew over places including the Thames Estuary and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge – it was stunning to see the views from the sky in such an iconic aircraft.

“Under the instruction of the pilot, who had dual control, I even flew the plane for a little while which was absolutely extraordinary.”

Ian during his wing walk.

Retired nurses Ian and Patricia thanked everyone involved in making their weekend so memorable and special.

“It’s a weekend we won’t forget in a hurry!” the couple said.

Patricia in the Spitfire.
Ian and Patricia will never forget their daring weekend!
