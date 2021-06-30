Severn Trent thanks Chesterfield residents for their 'patience' as road reopens

Works Road at Hollingwood remained shut for more than two weeks while resurfacing work was carried out after two burst water mains.

Drivers faced lengthy diversions and businesses were inconvenienced while Severn Trent Water completed the work.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the work was completed over the weekend and the site is now ‘clear of boards, barriers and signage’.

Works Road at Hollingwood was closed for two weeks by Severn Trent.

He also thanked people for their ‘patience and understanding’.

“To carry out the repair, we had to put a temporary road closure in place, to keep everyone safe,” the spokesperson added.

"We’re pleased to say the repair is now complete.”

Coun Mick Bagshaw, Chesterfield Borough Council member for Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton, said businesses on the route had experienced inconvenience and the loss of custom.

Coun Bagshaw said people in the area were annoyed because of ‘a lack of activity and no rush to sort it’.

"People are having to walk because that is the only way through,” he added.

Residents have also voiced their anger about the delays.

Steven Hewitt posted a picture of the closed road on Facebook.

He asked: “What’s happening with this? They just forgot about it! Costing me money having to go the long way round four or five times a day, five days a week.”