Pigeon forces temporary closure of Chesterfield market hall café

A pigeon forced the temporary closure of the café at Chesterfield Market Hall – but in what has been described as a ‘real coo’, council staff managed to get the bird to fly away safely.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:26 pm

The cat was well and truly set among the pigeons when the drama winged its way to the popular town centre venue this week.

In a top-flight statement, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council explained: "We always welcome new customers to our market hall café, but unfortunately we had to draw the line at a plucky pigeon who visited us this week – the free-flying bird got trapped inside the building, and could have contaminated food and drink so we had to close our doors for a short while.

Beaking news...

“We temporarily closed the café on Tuesday and for a limited time on Wednesday while we tried to encourage our feathered friend to leave the building.

“The pigeon finally departed unscathed from their adventure and following a thorough clean of café we were able to re-open to our usual clientele!”

Three facts about pigeons

- Pigeons are renowned for their outstanding navigational abilities. They use a range of skills, such as using the sun as a guide and an internal ‘magnetic compass’. A study at Oxford University found that they will also use landmarks as signposts and will travel along man-made roads and motorways, even changing direction at junctions

- Pigeons are highly sociable animals. They will often be seen in flocks of 20 to 30 birds

- Pigeons mate for life and tend to raise two chicks at the same time

Source: onekindplanet.org/animal/pigeon

