Festival to be held to raise money for Chesterfield dad with terminal cancer

Matt Evans, who lives off Piccadilly Road, has sadly been given just months to live.

Fundraising is taking place to bring in cash so the 47-year-old can make memories with his children in the time he has left.

Matt Evans with his children Cerys, 16, and Callum, 20.

The mini-festival will take place at the Peacock Inn on Chatsworth Road between 2pm and 7pm on August 1.

There will be food, drinks, a raffle, DJs Timmy B, Matt Parker and Clifton Rowe, as well as bands Matt Lomas, Damon Downs, Lexi Whiteside, the Shambles, Groundhog Days and the Bluebirds.

Matt was first diagnosed with stage three tongue and soft palate cancer in 2006 and was given a 20 per cent chance of survival.

Determined to fight the disease, Matt endured surgery to remove his tongue which was replaced with muscle from his stomach, had his neck cut from ear to ear to remove affected lymph nodes and battled four rounds of gruelling chemo and a staggering 36 rounds of radiotherapy.

He fought hard for a long time and was eventually given the all clear to everyone’s amazement and delight.

Tragically, Matt has now been told that the cancer has returned.

He has been given a diagnosis of stage four mouth and throat cancer, which in its advanced stages and is inoperable.

As well as the mini-festival, a group of very close friends who have known Matt since he was four-years-old has set up an online GoFundMe page to raise as much money as possible to allow him to create some lasting memories with his children. Visit https://bit.ly/3cqFkgu to donate.

Nikki Rogers, who is one of those friends, said: “Matt is the most determined and positive guy I have ever known.

“He is so well-known and loved in the whole community.

“Matt has been given just months to live but he plans to fight this just as hard as he did before to give him as long as possible to spend with his children.”

Matt credits his strength and determination to family and friends.