Family fundraise to send Chesterfield boy, 12, to Old Trafford after ‘horror accident’ saw him impaled on fence

Harri Johnson had been playing football in Highfield Park with friends near his home in Newbold when he climbed a tree to retrieve their ball.

A branch snapped, causing him to fall and become impaled on the fence below - the spike piercing his right thigh.

Louise McCann, Harri’s mum, said: “I recieved a call from one of Harri's friends saying a spike had gone through his leg on the local park. Little did I realise what horror was awaiting me and my eldest son Bailey when we got to the park.

The spike of the fence narrowly missed one of Harri’s major arteries in his leg.

“There were three men holding him up upright on top of the metal spike which was in Harri's right thigh. He was white and mumbling words like ‘I'm sorry Mum’. Pretty much straight away there were paramedics, several fire trucks, a helimed team and the police. They had to cut the railing but couldn't cut it right down to his leg because of the vibration which Harri would feel.”

After about 90 minutes impaled on the railing, during the incident on Thursday, March 24, the emergency services were able to move Harri, with two feet of railing still inside his thigh. He was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital first, before being rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for an operation.

The spike was eventually removed following five hours of surgery, having narrowly missed Harri’s femoral artery by just 12mm.

Louise said: “A team of vascular and plastic surgeons came to see me to say it had gone well, and said that whilst impaled, the spike acted as a plug. They said if a member of the public had lifted him off it then he wouldn't be here today.

Harri was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with two feet of fence still impaled in his leg.

“They also said this is the best outcome for such a significant injury and that seven out of ten patients who come in with an injury so serious leave without a leg.

"As you can imagine this has had a tremendous impact on Harri, the family and his friends.

“We are in pieces, he is a very popular boy and has no end of well wishing messages from a number of people. He is still in Leeds undergoing physio and being topped up on pain relief constantly.

“The surgeons and doctors are hopeful for a full recovery but it will be a long, hard road ahead both physically and mentally for Harri. They are hopeful he will eventually play football as this is his passion, and we are determined we will make his future a bright one. We are incredibly lucky we didn't have the alternative outcome and he has been immensely brave throughout his horrendous ordeal.”

The fence at Highfield Park where Harri had his accident.

Harri’s uncle, Jason McCann, has set up a fundraiser to help Harri’s family pay for a trip to Old Trafford to watch his beloved Manchester United once he has recovered.

He added: “For Harri, it’s such a massive change from his day to day life, he plays football every single day. We know it’s not going to be any time soon, but it’s something in the long term for him. We put the target at £300, which would mean my sister doesn’t have to worry about anything with transport, tickets and food and drink.

“Now, with hitting the target, we’re thinking of going all out for him and getting him a new kit. We can't just go and buy him all this stuff. Harri doesn’t even know about this, but he’s been ever so brave and it’s something for him to look forward to.”

The fundraiser for Harri can be found here.