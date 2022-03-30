Chesterfield cerebral palsy sufferer launches £120,000 appeal for home hydrotherapy pool

Katy Frisby, who has lived with Athetoid Cerebral Palsy since birth and who has recently been diagnosed with Functional Neurologic Disease, lives in a housing association bungalow in Chesterfield with a small wet room that has no space for a much-needed bath.

Said Katy: “As a result I cannot be submerged in warm water to relax my muscles and ease the pain and fatigue, which lasts all day.

“I now rely on a wheelchair indoors as well as outdoors, so access to a pool gives me the freedom to move around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy and Antony Frisby are launching an appeal to fund a hydrotherapy pool in their home in Chesterfield.

"Instead of moving the most ideal outcome would be to extend our bungalow to have a facility where I can be immersed into warm water daily. I am pleased to say that this has been given the go-ahead by the housing association. Unfortunately, this is not something that they are willing to fund so it is down to me to organise and fundraise to turn this dream into a reality!”

Katy, who lives in Chesterfield with her husband Antony, is appealing to the public for help in raising the funds to enable this life-enhancing project.

A builder’s estimate shows that the pool will cost £120,000.

Katy, 47, said: “This build will literally be life changing for me and will bring me more happiness than you could ever imagine.”

Previously, Katy was having hydrotherapy once a week in Mansfield but the travelling took away the benefits because it was long and uncomfortable. She said: “Since Covid I have not been able to go which has impacted my mobility and my mental health greatly.”

Her physio has recommended daily use of a hydrotherapy pool to ease her discomfort, help her to stand independently and walk in the water, and assist in her relaxation.

When she was 26, Katy broke two national records for swimming while competing in cerebral palsy sports.