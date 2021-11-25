Emergency vigil to be held in Chesterfield after 27 human beings drown in English Channel

An emergency vigil will be held in Chesterfield following the deaths of 27 people who drowned trying to cross the English Channel.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 7:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 7:27 pm
More people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday. Picture by Getty.

In the deadliest crossing on record, 17 men, seven women – one of whom was pregnant – and three children lost their lives on Wednesday.

MORE: Reasons why people come to UK from France - as 27 drown in boat tragedy

Chesterfield Stand Up To Racism is holding an ‘emergency solidarity event’ at New Square in the town centre from 5pm on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

People should meet by the Christmas tree and bring a light if they can.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s fatal crossing.

More people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs she had spoken to her French counterpart and offered to put more officers on the ground and continued to push for joint patrols of the Channel.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Migrants making these dangerous crossings are putting their lives at risk and it is vital we do everything we can to prevent them and break the business model of the criminal gangs exploiting people.

“People should claim asylum in the first safe country they arrive in, and as part of our response it is important we have a maritime deterrent in the Channel and work with international partners to put an end to these dangerous journeys.”

MORE: Snow forecast for parts of Derbyshire amid Storm Arwen warnings

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Priti PatelChesterfield