Emergency vigil to be held in Chesterfield after 27 human beings drown in English Channel

More people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday. Picture by Getty.

In the deadliest crossing on record, 17 men, seven women – one of whom was pregnant – and three children lost their lives on Wednesday.

Chesterfield Stand Up To Racism is holding an ‘emergency solidarity event’ at New Square in the town centre from 5pm on Friday.

People should meet by the Christmas tree and bring a light if they can.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s fatal crossing.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs she had spoken to her French counterpart and offered to put more officers on the ground and continued to push for joint patrols of the Channel.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Migrants making these dangerous crossings are putting their lives at risk and it is vital we do everything we can to prevent them and break the business model of the criminal gangs exploiting people.

“People should claim asylum in the first safe country they arrive in, and as part of our response it is important we have a maritime deterrent in the Channel and work with international partners to put an end to these dangerous journeys.”