Eckington swimming pool reopens after £1.5million revamp

The pool at Eckington fitness centre has been closed for nearly six months while improvements were made to reduce its carbon emissions and make it a warmer and more sustainable facility for communities to enjoy.

Councillor Jeremy Kenyon, cabinet member for leisure at the district council, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work that has gone into updating and making our centre warmer, nicer and better for our environment.

Eckington swimming pool.

“It is like a brand new pool and this investment will ensure a long, bright future for this great community facility.”

A spokesperson for the authority added: “Thanks to new air source heat pumps powered from solar panels on the roof and 100 per cent renewable electricity sources, users will be pleased to know they are now attending one of the most efficient leisure centres in the area.”