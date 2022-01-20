Missing teenager may be in Chesterfield area
A missing teenager may be in the Chesterfield area.
Kyle Hughes, 15, was reported missing from Wales on Saturday and was last seen at midday the day before.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “It is understood that he may be visiting the Chesterfield area, and officers are keen to find him to make sure he is safe and well.”
Kyle is described as 5ft 2in tall with short dark hair which is curly on top. He is of slim build and was wearing a black tracksuit and trainers when last seen.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police, quoting reference 467 of January 15.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101