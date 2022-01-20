Men charged with burglaries in Chesterfield
Two men have been charged after a series of alleged burglaries in Chesterfield.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 12:25 pm
James Nash and Richard Cullen, both 36 and of Newbold Court, Chesterfield, have both been charged with a burglary at Eyre Chapel, three attempted burglaries at Eyre Chapel and stealing from a car in the same street.
The alleged crimes are happened between January 13 and 14, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.
The suspects appeared before magistrates in Derby on Saturday 15 January and were remanded into custody.