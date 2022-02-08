Dunkin’ and Taco Bell coming to Chesterfield as town bounces back from pandemic
Big-name companies are on their way to Chesterfield – as the town continues to attract investment and bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.
Dunkin’, the American coffee and doughnut business, and Taco Bell, the US-based restaurant, are coming to the Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road – creating a total of 45 jobs.
They will operate from the building which was previously occupied by Chiquito.
The unit will be sub-divided to provide the two new outlets, and there will be takeaway facilities.
Chesterfield Borough Council this week approved the plans, which were submitted by Canada Life Ltd.
A statement on behalf of Canada Life Ltd said: “The Dunkin’ restaurant will generate 15 employee positions (six full-time and nine part-time) and the Taco Bell restaurant will generate 30 employee positions (12 full-time and 18 part-time).
“Overall the application will enhance the mix of leisure uses at a purpose-built leisure destination enabling the sustainable re-use of a vacant premises in an accessible location
The Derbyshire Times has asked Dunkin’ and Taco Bell when they will open in Chesterfield – we’ll let you know what they say when they get back to us.