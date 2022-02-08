Dunkin’ and Taco Bell coming to Chesterfield as town bounces back from pandemic

Dunkin’, the American coffee and doughnut business, and Taco Bell, the US-based restaurant, are coming to the Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road – creating a total of 45 jobs.

They will operate from the building which was previously occupied by Chiquito.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunkin' and Taco Bell are set to open outlets in Chesterfield.

The unit will be sub-divided to provide the two new outlets, and there will be takeaway facilities.

Chesterfield Borough Council this week approved the plans, which were submitted by Canada Life Ltd.

A statement on behalf of Canada Life Ltd said: “The Dunkin’ restaurant will generate 15 employee positions (six full-time and nine part-time) and the Taco Bell restaurant will generate 30 employee positions (12 full-time and 18 part-time).

“Overall the application will enhance the mix of leisure uses at a purpose-built leisure destination enabling the sustainable re-use of a vacant premises in an accessible location

The Derbyshire Times has asked Dunkin’ and Taco Bell when they will open in Chesterfield – we’ll let you know what they say when they get back to us.