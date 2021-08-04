Driver 'refuses to give breath test after demolishing wall' in Derbyshire

In a statement issued shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, officers said a driver ‘failed to negotiate a bend’ then ‘demolished 40 feet of wall’.

They added that the driver ‘refused to give a roadside breath test’ and they were arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are carrying out investigations after the collision.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” police added.

One eyewitness said the incident happened on a bend past Lady Manners School.

“They must have been going over 50mph to land it were it was,” the eyewitness added.

The wall which was damaged.