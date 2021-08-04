Driver 'refuses to give breath test after demolishing wall' in Derbyshire
Police are investigating after a collision in Bakewell.
In a statement issued shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, officers said a driver ‘failed to negotiate a bend’ then ‘demolished 40 feet of wall’.
They added that the driver ‘refused to give a roadside breath test’ and they were arrested.
“Enquiries are ongoing,” police added.
One eyewitness said the incident happened on a bend past Lady Manners School.
“They must have been going over 50mph to land it were it was,” the eyewitness added.