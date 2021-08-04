Colleagues of 'wonderful' Derbyshire mum raise cash in her memory

Rebecca left behind her six-year-old daughter Florence and her family said she had lived ‘life to the full’.

She was also described as a ‘shining light’ by colleagues at Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre, where she worked as a GP liaison officer.

Rebecca Clarke. Photo kindly submitted by her family.

Since Rebecca’s tragic death, the team has been raising cash and awareness of cervical cancer in her memory.

On Friday, ‘Rebecca’s Raffle’ took place with prizes donated by colleagues, friends and family.

Barlborough Hospital director Steve Booker said this, along with a sponsored walk by team members up Kinder Scout, in the Peak District, had been a great success.

The drawing of Rebecca's Raffle for Macmillan Cancer Support at Barlborough NHS treatment centre. Steve Bucker draws the raffle.

“There were more than 50 winners and I’d like to send a very big thank you to everyone for donating such wonderful prizes,” Steve said.

"A massive thanks also goes out to everyone for being so generous with buying the tickets and selling them to friends and family.

"This truly is a very worthwhile cause and the fundraising was carried out in memory of a truly wonderful person.

“We have raised £1,147 in the raffle and more than £300 for the ‘Knackered Knees’ team as they did their walk, all for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

The team from Barlborough Hospital will be applying to Practice Plus Group, who run the service, for match funding.

In May 2020, in the middle of the first coronavirus lockdown, Rebecca discovered she had an invasive form of cervical cancer.

She underwent intensive periods of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and there were moments of real hope, with Rebecca even ringing the bell at hospital when everyone believed she was recovering.

Rebecca’s mum Julie says her daughter attended every single smear test from the age of 21.

However, in February this year Rebecca was told the tests had not picked up on cell abnormalities.

Rebecca’s family, from Alfreton, are now taking legal advice in a bid to discover exactly what happened with the tests.