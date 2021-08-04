Derbyshire firefighters attend crash involving ‘multiple vehicles’

Firefighters from Derbyshire were among the emergency services which attended a crash on the M1 this morning.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 8:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 8:24 am

Police, the ambulance service and firefighters were alerted to the collision on the M1 between junction 25, for Nottingham, and junction 26, for Ripley, shortly before 3am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “It involved several vehicles northbound.

“Two male adults were conveyed to hospital by ambulance.”

The motorway was closed between the two junctions but it has now been reopened.

DerbyshirePolice