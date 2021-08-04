Derbyshire firefighters attend crash involving ‘multiple vehicles’

Police, the ambulance service and firefighters were alerted to the collision on the M1 between junction 25, for Nottingham, and junction 26, for Ripley, shortly before 3am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “It involved several vehicles northbound.

Firefighters attended the incident. This is a stock picture for illustrative purposes only.

“Two male adults were conveyed to hospital by ambulance.”

The motorway was closed between the two junctions but it has now been reopened.