Developer behind major new Chesterfield housing estate says open space is a 'necessity'

Barratt Homes bosses have outline permission to build the properties on a triangular shaped area of green space off Inkersall Road at Staveley.

The company has faced criticism for the threat the development poses to a ‘peaceful and tranquil area’.

However, Barratt’s latest press release trumpets the importance of green spaces help to reduce ‘levels of depression, anxiety and fatigue’, and enhance ‘quality of life for both children and adults’.

Barratt Homes is set to begin construction on this area of land off Inkersall Road at Staveley.

Michaela Lancaster, sales director at Barratt Homes, said: “Open space was always a top priority but since the pandemic has almost become a necessity.

“Not only are greener environments more beneficial for our mental health, they can prove to be valuable for those purchasing a home as an investment as it can help to maintain or increase the value of a property.

"We handpick the locations of our developments to ensure residents have access to nearby parks and woodlands, whilst also creating new open spaces ourselves.”

The company pointed to research by Public Health England showing greener environments ‘are associated with better mental health and well-being’.

Barratt Homes’ own research revealed that 87 per cent of homeowners in Derbyshire say being close to open space is important to them.

The developer says it ‘strives to create open spaces on its developments across the county to provide residents with an area to make the most of the great outdoors’.

However, the loss of green space for new houses has been highlighted as one of residents’ key concerns about its development off Inkersall Road.

One resident in an objection letter: “This area is very close to the Trans Pennine trail and there are a multitude of different birds and wildlife that we fear will be affected and driven away by it.

"This is usually a very peaceful and tranquil area that is bound to be disrupted.”