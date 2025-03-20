Derbyshire teenager plans epic fundraising walk for men's mental health charity

Amid the national conversation around Netflix drama Adolesence and models of masculinity, a Chesterfield teenager will embark on a mission to walk 100 miles next month to raise money for a men’s mental health charity.

Whittington resident Delkin Collins, 16, is aiming to raise at least £500 for Andy’s Man Club by the time he completes the challenge in April.

The charity runs weekly get-togethers for men over the age of 18, but Delkin has first-hand experience of the struggles which many encounter as they first find their feet in the world.

He said: “Growing up wasn’t easy for me; I struggled with severe anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and deep depression during my early teenage years. While I had support around me, I often felt overwhelming pressure to simply cope as a boy, which only intensified my challenges.

Delkin is raising money for Dementia UK through sponsored walks during June.

“I wish I had spoken out to get the help I truly needed, and I know many other young men feel the same way.”

He added: “There is a massive problem with men seeing no way out me being one in the past thinking talking about my mental health would make me come across as weak when in reality I needed help and deserved help and I just want to raise awareness so people know that it is okay to talk and no one will see them any differently.

“Andy's Man Club is a peer group for to talk about their feelings and receive the support they need in a room free of judgement. With suicide rates at an all-time high—over 70 per cent of suicides being men and 13 per cent feeling there’s no way out—it's crucial to raise awareness.”

It is not Delkin’s first foray into fundraising walks. Last summer he completed 75 miles for Dementia UK, raised £1,250 and captured many hearts on the way.

Chesterfield’s Mayor Jenny Flood, recently met with the team at Andy’s Man Club.

Once again, he will be sharing progress updates via social media as his adventures unfold.

For more details and donations, go to justgiving.com/page/delkin-collins-fundraiser-andysmansclub.

Andy’s Man Club run every Monday night at 7pm, with local groups meeting at the Proact Stadium and Technique in Clay Cross.

To learn more, visit andysmanclub.co.uk.

