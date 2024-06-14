Chesterfield teenager sets £500 goal on 75-mile walking challenge to support Dementia UK
Delkin Bunting, 15, who lives in Whittington, set out on his mission to walk a total of 75 miles throughout the month of June – and reckons he will have covered the distance by Tuesday next week.
He said: “I've raised £378 so far which I'm over the moon with but the aim Is around £500. This is my first thing for charity.
“One of my friends is doing it for his nan so I said I'd join him on his journey. I wanted to raise some money for an amazing cause that helps older people.”
Delkin’s sponsored walking has taken him along Chesterfield Canal and around Markeaton Park. He goes to school in Derby.
His cousin, Charlotte Owen, has set up a JustGiving page on which she is posting updates on Delkin’s achievements. To sponsor Delkin and help him reach his £500 target for Dementia UK, go to www.justgiving.com/page/charlotte-owen-1716830918554
Dementia mainly affects people aged 65 and over. By 2025, it is estimated that more than one million people in the UK will have a diagnosis of dementia – and almost all of us will know someone living with the condition.
Each type of dementia stops a person’s brain cells (neurones) working properly which affects their ability to remember, think and speak. Dementia is a progressive condition in which symptoms worsen over time.
To find out how Dementia UK can support your family, go to www.dementiauk.org
