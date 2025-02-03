Men’s support group expands to Clay Cross amid rising demand in Chesterfield – aiming to tackle stigma around mental health

A men’s support group has launched a new branch in Clay Cross amid rising demand for their services in Chesterfield – with the group offering a safe space for men to speak about their mental health.

Andy’s Man Club is a national men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free support groups across the UK.

The group first arrived in Chesterfield back in 2023, and area lead Peter Wilson said that their meetings were being attended by so many people, that they had to launch another branch in Clay Cross at the start of the year.

Peter said: “In Chesterfield, we opened at the community hub at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium in July 2023.

Chesterfield’s Mayor, Councillor Jenny Flood, pictured here with the team at Andy’s Man Club.

“On the opening night, there were eight people there, and three of those were facilitators, so there were five people that came through the door.

“Currently, we’ve been seeing in excess of 60 people every week, so we’ve opened up a second club at Clay Cross, which has been running for two weeks - that one is at the Town Business Centre.

“During the entire 18 months that we’ve been in Chesterfield, we’ve seen about 140 people in total - some of them have come once or twice, some of them have been there for a year.”

Every single branch of Andy’s Man Club meets at 7.00pm on Monday evenings. Peter said: “We sit down to talk from 7.00pm until 9.00pm on a Monday night. Doors open at 6.30pm, and we have free coffee, tea and biscuits are available. There are about 16 facilitators at the club.”

Peter also explained how the meetings work, and stressed that no one who attends is forced to speak if they prefer not to open up.

He said: “It’s a ‘sit in the circle and pass the ball around’ scenario, like many others. We have six questions, the first being, what’s your name and what’s your reason for being here. We don’t force anyone to talk, when the ball comes to people, they only have to speak if they want.

“The idea of the questions is that they guide people from when they walk in, to getting them to hopefully open up about their problems. We end with a couple of nice easy questions to get people laughing a bit - so when people leave, they have a smile on their face, even if they didn’t when they turned up.”

Peter said that the club has expanded significantly across the country over the last three years - and said one of the benefits of Andy’s Man Club was that there are no waiting lists or referrals needed to access support.

“The growth has been gigantic over the last three years - we’ve gone from around 30 clubs to somewhere near 240.

“People like social prescribers that you get at your doctor’s surgery recommend us, because there’s a waiting list for any services through the doctor - there’s no waiting list or referral for us. You just walk through the door.

“We will always try to help, no matter how full we are, we’ll find a way. On the odd occasion, there might be a situation where sitting in the group isn’t helping someone - we’ll take them into a private room and try to get them to talk privately if they don’t want to in front of other people. We’re very proactive in guiding people through.

“Throughout the country, you see the same story over and over again. They might have been at the point of considering taking their own life, which is how the club started in the first place. Hopefully, we encourage them to come through the door before they get there, so that they never get there, and we can help turn that around.”

According to the most recent Government statistics published on January 30 2025, 74.4% of suicides between August 2023 and October 2024 were committed by men - with the 45-64 and 25-44 age ranges most at risk.

Peter added: “That’s the target group. Monday night is the most common time for people to commit suicide, so that’s why we hold the meetings on a Monday night.

“Although things are changing in this regard, we were taught as men to man up, pull yourself together, not be mardy - all that kind of stuff. Men often don’t talk about their problems.

“We don’t offer services for women or people under the age of 18, there are groups that offer those specifically. If the demand is there, then we will open another club if that’s what we have to do - we’d never turn anyone away. We just want to help every man.

“We’re very grateful to the mayor, who visited us recently and has offered to help us in any way that she can, to help promote what we do. We know the NHS is struggling, so groups like ours want to make sure that we’re seeing as many men as need help.”