Derbyshire student, 21, inspired to become a doctor after dad's sudden death - receives Gold Duke of Edinburgh award

Emilyjane Else has overcome many hurdles since unexpectedly losing her paramedic father Robert when she was just 13-years-old.

She used her sadness to push forward and now, aged 21, is studying for a medical degree in hopes of becoming a doctor.

Alongside her time at both Sheffield University and previously Tupton Hall School, the inspirational student has also taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh programme and was recently invited to Buckingham Palace in recognition of her achievements.

Emilyjane Else (pictured left) alongside her mum, Jane Platts, at the Buckingham Palace event in recognition of her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

Her proud mum, Jane Platts, said: “Emilyjane was on a sports tour with Tupton Hall School and her netball team in Spain when her dad passed away. We didn’t tell her while she was away, although it was horrendous for her when she came back.

"But, she threw herself into her school work and her dad was a parademic so she is following in his footsteps as she is now a medical student, hoping to be a doctor.

"She’s used the grief to give her drive. She's quite shy and doesn’t always come across confident but the Duke of Edinburgh has helped with that.”

Emilyjane pictured with her friend Emily at the Buckingham Palace Duke of Edinburgh event

As part of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, Emilyjane spent time as a volunteer serving breakfast at Ashgate Hospice, as well as teaching younger children at Rykneld Swimming Club, working at Clay Cross Medical Centre, and trekking through the Yorkshire Moors.

She achieved her Gold award after successfully completing her Bronze, Silver, and Diamond titles – although celebrations had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, Emilyjane’s efforts were finally recognised on Monday, May 16, when the 21-year-old joined around 3,000 other Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders as part of a series of events in the Buckingham Palace garden hosted by the Earl of Wessex.

Jane, who attended the palace with her daughter, added: “I’m extremely proud of her. She’s really worked hard and will work hard to achieve everything she wants.

"She is dedicated and will make a fantastic doctor one day, coming from humble beginnings and through grief.”