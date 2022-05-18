Joan Pons Laplana, from Chesterfield, is hoping to become the fastest man to ever complete a marathon dressed as a pint at the London Marathon on October 2.

Joan started running after struggling with his mental health during the pandemic – when he was redeployed from his NHS office job and began treating Covid patients on an intensive care ward.

He said: “It’s been just over a year since I was diagnosed with PTSD following my redeployment to work as a nurse during the pandemic. The world around me was crumbling and I was struggling with my mental health. I was already on medication for my anxiety attacks and the next step was to start antidepressants.

Joan Pons Laplana left his office job during the pandemic and went back to the frontline. During the first and second waves he worked in intensive care.

“But as a last resort before taking more pills, my therapist suggested trying out running. I was quite overweight and the thought of running horrified me, but I decided to give it a go.”

As motivation, Joan signed himself up to run the London Marathon. Despite having a tough start to his new regime, he soon discovered that running was having a positive impact on his mental health.

“Most people start with the couch to 5k programme, but not me. I decided to do couch to marathon in eight months. To motivate myself, I put my name down to run the London Marathon for Cavell Nurses’ Trust.

“First time I tried to run I only lasted less than a mile and I thought I was going to pass out. My heart was pounding and I couldn’t breathe properly. The worst part was the following morning when I tried to get out of bed – every inch of my body was painful. I could barely move.

Joan (L) is hoping to break a world record while supporting Ashgate Hospice’s work.

“I had a couple of days rest and I tried again. This time I ran a bit further. Then after a week I noticed something that I hadn’t managed to do for a long time – I was sleeping for eight hours. My body was so tired that I slept all night through. For the first time in months, I was not waking up in the middle of the night from nightmares.

“Running broke the vicious cycle. Because I was rested in the morning, I was able to concentrate more. My mood swings improved and suddenly I felt better.”

When restrictions were lifted in March 2021, Joan joined the North Derbyshire Running Club. Shortly after, a friend suggested that he attempt to break a world record at that year’s London Marathon – and Joan decided he would try to become the fastest runner dressed as a pint of beer.

Chesterfield nurse Joan Pons Laplana, who worked on the frontline during Covid. Picture by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images.

To become the fastest pint in the world, Joan would have to finish the race in under four hours. Unfortunately, he came short of that – but said he had transformed himself both physically and mentally.

“My first attempt at beating the Guinness World Record at the London Marathon didn’t go to plan, but I felt on top of the world. The closer I was to the finish line, the louder the crowds, and the encouragement was fantastic. I felt like I was winning the race.

“I managed to go from couch potato to completing a marathon in eight months. Thanks to running, I was also winning my battle with PTSD and on top of that I was five stone lighter and a lot healthier.”

At the 2022 London Marathon, Joan will once again try to break the record – and he is going to be fundraising for Ashgate Hospice along the way.

Joan Pons Laplana took part in the London Marathon dressed as a pint of beer.

He said: “This time I have decided to support Ashgate Hospice whilst taking on the challenge. Ashgate is my local hospice, and I became aware that hospices across the UK only receive about a third of their income from the UK government and the rest from the public through donations and fundraisers. I want to do my bit to help.

“Ashgate Hospice is a unique and special kind of place that supports families who are experiencing an advanced life-limiting illness. I’m hoping to raise £5,000 in total so Ashgate can be there to support patients and families on its inpatient unit and out in the community.”