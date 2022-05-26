A Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting next Tuesday (May 31) could see a homeless traveller family moved onto the Doveridge burial ground in Derby Road for eight weeks.

The potential move came as a surprise to residents living nearby who had heard next to nothing or nothing at all about the plan.

One consistency between all of the residents who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service was that of a concern, due to previous issues encountered by other traveller families.

The potential temporary traveller site in Derby Road, Doveridge, is a consecrated burial site

There is a concern that one family having permission to stay at the site, which is a designated and consecrated burial ground – though not yet home to any human remains – could attract more families and potential build-up of waste.

Residents say that if the family has sufficient facilities such as toilets and bins and that the site is restricted to that one specific family, then there should not be any issues, but they say they have been badly affected by previous traveller stays.

The council is looking to move the family, currently staying just outside the Dales, onto the site for eight weeks as a temporary measure while one member of the family undergoes a medical procedure and then has time to recover from the surgery.

They require a site with running water and nearby to supporting relatives in Uttoxeter and an alternative site in the Fishpond Meadow overspill car park in Ashbourne is thought to be less of a good fit and hit by more objections.

Howard Steel, a retired aerospace engineer project manager who has lived in Doveridge for 12 years, said he was shocked at the plan due to the site being consecrated.

He said: “I don’t think it is right, I am totally opposed.

“If it is temporary that is one thing, but will it really be temporary?“It is a totally inappropriate place to put them, there aren’t any toilets and they don’t go to the toilet in their caravans, they ‘go’ in the woods and that.

“There are now great big new houses where the woods were opposite and the only place left is where people walk their dogs and I don’t want to be stepping in that mess.”

Nesta Jarville, who also lives near the site, said she had no objections to the specific traveller family moving in but said sufficient facilities must be supplied.

She claimed that previous traveller stays in Derby Road, Doveridge, have seen many other caravans parked on the site and with a large amount of associated mess.

Ms Jarville says she knows the traveller family well and has no real concerns about them in particular but of the wider potential issues.

She said: “They don’t go stealing or aunty of the stereotypes that travellers are typically blamed for.

“I know the lady in the family well and she is a pleasant lady.

“When the family stayed before there was a tremendous amount of rubbish left behind by other travellers who came to stay.

“If it is only for that family and if they have toilet facilities then I have no problem with a short-term stay for the family.

“It was possibly 2015 when we had 25 vehicles end up at the site, down Derby Road, with around 100 people and cars. The raised bunds on the road were put in place to stop that.

“They must have somewhere to put their rubbish and must have toilets.

“Due to their specific situation it needs a bit of consideration. I do feel for them.

“It is somewhere where people are going to be buried so it needs to be temporary, not permanent.”

Terrie Montague, a paralegal who has lived in the village for 14 years, said she has had several negative experiences during previous traveller stays in Doveridge.

She said: “They leave a lot of litter behind and they don’t pay any tax and we have to pay our bills and then clear up all of the rubbish.

“They would have to have facilities otherwise they would just defecate anywhere.

“I feel for them because that is their lifestyle and that’s how they live. We all have our problems.

“I am not shunning them but everyone has a responsibility to to do their bit for the community and there is that perceived threat.”

Stephen Talbot, a retired JCB engineer, said: “I am not too bothered if it is for eight weeks but I have a habit of growing in numbers and staying longer than they should.

“If they go again after their time is up and if more then don’t turn up, then we should not be bothered, but we will see.”

Cllr Jacqueline Allison, district councillor for Doveridge, told the LDRS: “When I was asked by the district council I made it clear that I could not agree to anything that would make the site permanent and to consult the parish council.

“I informed them of the upset from residents, which I have already seen on social media, that consecrated ground would be used like this.”

The parish council is said to have told the district authority that “whilst they are sympathetic to the position of the traveller family, they do not believe the site to be suitable as it is consecrated ground and that they fear that it would not be vacated in a timely manner”.

The district council remains in the process of handing over the site to the parish council, after an agreement made in 2019 to provide it as an extension to the church yard at St Cuthbert’s. It was consecrated in preparation for burial use in 2010.

Due to its consecration, the site has “legal protection to the land against its use in an unfitting way. In particular leases or licences may only be granted under the authority of a faculty and only in limited circumstances”, the district council says.