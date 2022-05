On Wednesday, May 25, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that a hand grenade had been discovered in Newhaven.

Officers set up a cordon in the village to ensure residents remained a safe distance from the explosive, and army bomb disposal experts were called to attend.

The unit from the Royal Logistics Corps, whose headquarters are in Winchester, were able to neutralise the grenade.

