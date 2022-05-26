The trio were captured roaring over the Peak District just a few hundred feet apart.

Grandfather Richard Bowring, 60, snapped the three planes as they zoomed over his head near Hathersage.

The retired telecommunications engineer and amateur photographer was taking pictures when he spotted the jets in the distance.

Richard, from Stoney Middleton, said: “I’d been hoping to picture an Airbus Atlas A400 which I’d seen on a flight tracking app.

“When it hadn’t appeared after 20 minutes I was thinking about going home when I suddenly saw three dots in the distance.

“I could hear the roar of their engines as they got closer and I just started taking pictures.

“They were flying quite low to the ground and were just a few hundred feet apart when they banked back round through the valley.

“It was very exciting and it’s unusual to see three so close together.

“They often practice manoeuvres over Derwent Reservoir and I’ve found a good place to take pictures of them as they come through the valley.

“As the planes flew past me almost at eye level I was able to take some very clear pictures of the pilots inside the cockpits.

“It was a bit like watching the real-life Top Guns.”

MORE TO SEE: 15 photos as iconic Lancaster Bomber takes to the skies over Derbyshire to mark Dambusters anniversary

Undefined: readMore

1. Top Guns The jets were captured roaring over the Peak District just a few hundred feet apart. Photo: Richard Bowring / SWNS Photo Sales

2. Top Guns Grandfather Richard Bowring, 60, snapped the three planes as they zoomed over his head near Hathersage. Photo: Richard Bowring / SWNS Photo Sales

3. Top Guns Richard got some amazing close up as the planes roared past Photo: Richard Bowring / SWNS Photo Sales

4. Top Guns The Typhoon can reach speeds of Mach 1.8, which is over 2,000km an hour Photo: Richard Bowring / SWNS Photo Sales