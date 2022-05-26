Owner of Chesterfield’s latest menswear store ‘delighted’ to be helping the ‘high street evolution’

WiseGuys Menswear will be opening in the former Greenwoods store on Packers Row in Chesterfield town centre. The store will offer a broad choice of clothing, including casual shirts, knitwear, suits and shoes.

Mike Willis, who used to work for Greenwoods before launching his own clothing business, said he is excited to be bringing a new outlet to the town.

“I’ve always had Chesterfield in mind as the place where I wanted to open my next store, as it fits with the ‘market town’ profile of my business.

WiseGuys now has five stores across the East Midlands.

“I opened my first store in Sleaford in 2013, followed by Newark, Melton Mowbray and Boston, so I am delighted that the opportunity has arisen to continue growing the business and offering our products to a wider audience.

“We’re really pleased to be welcoming customers from Chesterfield and beyond, and cannot wait to be part of the evolution of the local high street. We’d love to see as many new faces in our store as possible, so please pop in and say hello.”

The store plans to cater for a broad range of sizes, with no skinny fits on offer. Casual shirts range from sizes small to 4XL, while shoe brands are sold in sizes 6-12. Shoes up to size 15 can be sold to order.

Suits are on sale at the store, ranging from sizes 34-60 chest. A number of recognised brands will be stocked at WiseGuys, including Dude Shoes, Lambretta Brogues, Ben Sherman Casuals, Lizard King Shirts, Swole Panda socks and underwear, Redpoint Chinos and casual coats, and Sunwill jeans.

The store is also recruiting for new staff, and Mike said: “I’m looking for a manager and part-time staff to work at the store, ensuring our customers enjoy the best possible visit to WiseGuys. Anyone wishing to apply or find out more, please email [email protected], FAO: Mr Mike Willis, Director.”