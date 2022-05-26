New-look north Derbyshire pub overhauls menu ahead of reopening

Ten new jobs have been created at The Greyhound at Higham which will officially reopen on Thursday, June 2.

Handcrafted wall panelling, bespoke soft furnishings and a refreshed paint palate are among the interior renovations while outside there is a large beer garden perfect for summer month gatherings with friends and family.

The menus have been completely overhauled and offer legendary pub classics with modern twists.

For roast dinner enthusiasts, every Sunday will offer the choice of: roast beef topside, roast pork leg, chicken supreme or vegetable roast – roasted squash, mushroom and lentil roast topped with a mango and cranberry fruit compote. Children’s roast dinner portions are also available.

To complete the dining experience, guests can also select from a range of decadent desserts including an Espresso Martini Tiramisu – vanilla sponge topped with vodka coffee soaked sponge fingers with mascarpone cream and lightly dusted cocoa.

There are expertly crafted cask ales, malt whiskeys, gins galore and an extensive wine list.

Ellyn Tomlinson, general manager at The Greyhound at Higham, said: “We can’t wait to see our regulars again as well as welcoming new guests to our local pub. The new look and feel inside and out is fantastic and I personally can’t wait to introduce everyone to our brand-new food and drinks menu as well as our new, personalised service style.”