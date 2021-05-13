Derbyshire police want to locate this man
Derbyshire police have issued a picture of a man they want to find after he failed to appear at court.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 5:20 pm
Sameer Shabir, 27, was due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court to face charges of being drunk and disorderly, and for separate driving offences.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen him or know where he might be, please contact us.
“Please quote reference number 20*372623 in any correspondence.”
Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ to find out the various ways of contacting the force.