Derbyshire police want to locate this man

Derbyshire police have issued a picture of a man they want to find after he failed to appear at court.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th May 2021, 5:20 pm

Sameer Shabir, 27, was due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court to face charges of being drunk and disorderly, and for separate driving offences.

MORE: How women who have left domestic abuse relationships can get help in Chesterfield

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen him or know where he might be, please contact us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sameer Shabir.

“Please quote reference number 20*372623 in any correspondence.”

Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ to find out the various ways of contacting the force.

MORE: Experienced paraglider died in accident in Derbyshire, inquest hears

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times editor: In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription at www.localsubsplus.co.uk or buying a paper.