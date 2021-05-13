Derbyshire police want to locate this man

Sameer Shabir, 27, was due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court to face charges of being drunk and disorderly, and for separate driving offences.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen him or know where he might be, please contact us.

Sameer Shabir.

“Please quote reference number 20*372623 in any correspondence.”

