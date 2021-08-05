Derbyshire police release picture of man they want to trace in 'indecent exposure' probe

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who allegedly exposed himself to a walker on Kinder Scout.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 7:10 pm
Can you help police to trace this man in connection with an incident on Kinder Scout?

According to officers, the incident happened on a path between Barber Booth and Upper Booth at around 11.15am on July 21.

Police have now released an image of a man who they think might have information which could help with their enquiries into the incident.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If this is you, or if you recognise this man, please contact us via the below methods.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“Please quote reference 21*408370 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Benjamin Pearson, in any correspondence.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101

