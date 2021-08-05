‘Proud to be from Chesterfield’: Festival raises thousands of pounds for dad with terminal cancer

Matt Evans, who lives off Piccadilly Road, tragically has just months to live.

Fundraising is taking place to bring in cash so the 47-year-old can make memories with his two children in the time he has left.

Lexi Whiteside, Matt Evans, Kelly Sheldon, Tim Beeton and Nikki Rogers. Pictures by Andrew Sigsworth, of the Groundhog Days, one of the acts on the day.

The mini-festival was held at the Peacock Inn on Chatsworth Road on Saturday.

Organised by Matt’s close friends Nikki Rogers, Lexi Whiteside, Kelly Sheldon and Tim Beeton, the event raised an extraordinary £3,000.

This sum has now been added to an online GoFundMe page, the overall total of which now stands at just over £13,000.

Matt said: “My favourite part of the whole day was watching people who hadn’t seen each other for years meet up and people who had never met becoming friends.

The Bluebirds - whose lead singer, Ami Evans, is Matt's sister - were also one of the acts on the day.

“That’s how a day out should be – everything just blew my mind.

“I will be on my chair now for a few days recovering with a warm feeling inside.”

Nikki added: “I could not be prouder of the dream team who helped make this happen.

“The day could not have gone any better and I will be forever grateful to the community for coming together to make it a day to remember.

“From the bands and DJs who donated their time to entertain, to the food outlets Pizza Pi and Leet’s Treats who made sure everyone was fed and who then donated profits, down to the volunteers who gave up their time to sell hundreds of raffle tickets on the day, together we raised so much money and it makes me so proud to be from Chesterfield.”

Matt was first diagnosed with stage three tongue and soft palate cancer in 2006 and was given a 20 per cent chance of survival.

He underwent gruelling surgery, chemo and radiotherapy before eventually being given the all clear to everyone’s amazement and delight.

Tragically, Matt was told earlier this year that the cancer has returned.

He has been given a diagnosis of stage four mouth and throat cancer, which in its advanced stages and is inoperable.

People can still donate to the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3cqFkgu