Repairs yet to be carried out at arson-hit beauty spot near Chesterfield

In a crime which appalled residents, young arsonists struck at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth on June 5.

Kate Lemon, regional manager for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust (DWT), confirmed that 40m of boardwalk, fishing platforms and fencing were destroyed.

How the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth looked when our photographer Brian Eyre visited on Wednesday.

She said: “The damage caused is considerable and is estimated to cost around £15,000 to repair.”

DWT volunteers launched an online fundraising appeal to help rebuild the site.

It started with a goal of £1,000 and has so far brought in more than £5,000.

The Derbyshire Times asked DWT when the repairs will be done but is yet to receive a response.

The arson-hit site.

Last month, Derbyshire Constabulary revealed three teenagers had been referred to the Derbyshire Youth Offending Service after the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council, which is responsible for the service, said it works young people involved ‘to seek to prevent them from committing crimes in the future’.

The arson attack caused many thousands of pounds' worth of damage.