Derbyshire mum to host social meetup in fight against postpartum loneliness

The meetup will take place at Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield town centre next month and aims to encourage mums to to rediscover their social lives after the birth of their children.

It is being organised by Emma Jordan-Brown who, after giving birth to her son Johnny last May, was shocked to discover how lonely and isolating being a new mum can be, even though she is happily married.

The 34-year-old from Holmewood recently opened up about her feelings on Instagram and received an overwhelmingly positive response – something which became a driving force behind the gathering.

Emma said: “It’s a strange one really as I’m lucky in that I’ve got a really supportive husband and when it comes to people, I’m not lonely.

"But, when I first had Johnny it was more that I felt lonely in the sense I wasn’t me anymore and I needed my friends around me who almost made me forget I was just a mum.

"Me and my husband were in the struggles together so he couldn’t help me come out of the ‘mum bubble’ because he was in it as well being in the ‘dad bubble’.

Emma Jordan-Brown is organising a meetup for other like-minded mums after experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation following the birth of her son, Johnny

“I felt ashamed to admit that I was crying most days desperate to talk to someone who understood. I felt I needed more of a friendship support, that’s what I was lacking.

"I knew it wasn't postnatal depression, I had no negative feelings towards my baby or any other aspect in my life I just felt like I had lost myself and had no one to help me find myself again.”

After searching online, Emma says she came across numerous groups where she could meet other mums – but these all centered solely around the babies and did now allow for much social interaction between parents.

“Because I’m in a better place now, I can look back and realise that’s how I felt and how I was struggling with what to do and who to reach out to,” she added.

"I’d found all these groups – mum and baby, baby yoga, sensory groups for the baby – but I didn’t want a group for my baby, my baby was fine he had lots of people and family around him, I wanted a group for me.

“I accept now that I’m a mum but that I’m also me and I can see now where it changes; I can go out and have a good time and I can come back to my baby without feeling guilty for going it.

"Me a few months ago, I did not think any of that was possible so now that I’m out of that stage I feel like I want to help those people who are still in that stage. I want to normalise these feelings.”

Mums who are lonely, need a bit of social interaction, or just simply want a laugh with other like-minded people, are invited to the gathering at 1.30pm on Monday, March 7.

You can also find Emma on Instagram via @foxesandlace, where her messages are open for those needing advice, support, or a chat.