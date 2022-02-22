Derbyshire grandfather's terminal cancer triggers daughter's fundraising run for Macmillan charity

Ian Gordon, 82, of Mill Lane, Grassmoor, was diagnosed with asbestos-related mesothelioma after going for an x-ray on an injured shoulder.

He said: “I've been having treatment for a year and now it's immuno-therapy. It cannot be cured, cancer of this type is the most virulent kind.

“I’ve been carrying this in my body for more than 60 years. I served 12 years in the Royal Signals in the Army and that’s where I came into contact with asbestos. Buildings that we lived in were pre-fabs which used asbestos, we travelled around the world in troop ships that were heavily inundated with asbestos and the guns were lagged for wintertime with asbestos.

Ian Gordon, who has terminal lung cancer, with his daughter Sarah Mount and her friend Jayne Hill. Sarah and Jayne are running the Cardiff half-marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

"But I'm happy with my life: I have so much love around me – great family, great friends and even my old comrades are being brilliant.”

Ian’s daughter Sarah Mount and her friend Jayne Hill are running the Cardiff half-marathon on March 27 to boost the funds of Macmillan Cancer Support. They are both mums in their forties who live near each other in Pleasley and have been running most nights in preparation for the 13-mile challenge.

Ian said: “I am absolutely over the moon with them – they are brilliant girls. They’ve raised about £600 in three weeks.

"Sarah lost her mother in 1986 when my wife Beth died of cancer so she's going through it twice.

"My beloved daughter is doing this because I have cancer. But I’m one of many many thousands and this money will be to help everybody. The nurses are wonderful and they need every penny.”

Ian, who has lived in Grassmoor for more than 35 years, married retired nurse Sue in 2006. The couple donate money every month to cancer research, Macmillan and Marie Curie charities.

On leaving the Army Ian worked as a telephone engineer for the GPO before becoming a postal worker with Royal Mail.