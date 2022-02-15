Chesterfield teenager in six-month charity drive to cook and donate food to homeless

Chesterfield teen donates home cooked food to Pathways. Henri Maris is a year 9 student at Outwood Academy, Newbold. He's volunteering to donate home cooked food as part of The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Henri Maris, 14, will be shopping for his own ingredients before cooking and delivering the homemade meals to Pathways of Chesterfield, a service which assists homeless and vulnerables adults in Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover.

The Outwood Academy Newbold pupil is taking on the feat as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, a youth awards programme founded by the late Prince Philip in 1956.

Having only started a few weeks ago, Henri has already donated two batches of food and has raised £280 so far for Pathways.

Henri Maris preparing his latest batch of cottage pie for Pathways

His proud dad, Alan Maris, said: “He has been cooking on a Sunday evening, it goes into the fridge, and straight after school on Monday he goes and drops the food off at Pathways.

"That’s going to be the routine over the next five and a half months now.

"For his age, as a 14-year-old lad, he’s got a very good social conscience. As part of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme he has to volunteer and he thought about working for a charity. We contacted Pathways, they were more than able and willing to help and thought it was a great idea.

"The other Sunday he cooked a bolognese, he prepared eight meals, and he’s also done a cottage pie. He’s cooked from being a young boy with myself and predominately his mum – he’s really enjoying the cooking side of it.

"He’s quite a shy boy, quite academic, a really lovely lad with a good moral compass. I think the shopping and meeting people at Pathways will do him really good and give him the confidence he needs too.”

Revealing his plans on his fundraising page, Henri said he will be shopping one week and cooking the following, providing cooked food every two weeks.

He added: “I will update everyone with images of my cooking, food and deliveries to Pathways via my mum and dad's social media platforms as the weeks go by.

“I'm also hoping to raise funds for Pathways cause. All donations towards this fundraiser will be gratefully received by Pathways. And no donation is too small.”

You can follow Henri’s batch cooking journey on Twitter or donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/henrimaris.