Brimington mum praises fundraisers for honouring memory of 'Dodge' by donating to mental health and homeless charities

Cheques for £3,550 have been handed over to Mentalk and Pathways in memory of James Farrow who passed away at the age of 39 in May last year.

James’ mum Julie Farrow, of Somerset Drive, Brimington, said: "The people involved have done a fantastic job.There are lots of friends and family who have donated to the funding which is wonderful.

"We want people to know that the money has gone to great causes and ones that James would have been proud."

James 'Dodge' Farrow, left, with his brothers Ben, centre, and Joe at Ben's wedding at Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington.

James’ two brothers Ben and Joe Farrow and their wives Rachel and Nicola raised money through a 100-mile cycle ride and walk while cousin Chloe Hawkins did a sky dive. A charity football match at Staveley Miners Welfare, organised by Richard Guy who runs Fresh Flooring and supplied team shirts with James' nickname Dodge on the back, pulled in £1,000 on the night. Proceeds from ongoing raffles at the Malhi convenience store in Brimington have also gone to the charities.

Dad of one James, whose daughter Tia is 13 years old, had battled severe mental health issues for a number of years. Julie said: "Eventually he'd just had enough of living with the demons and anxieties he faced each and every day. It must have been a heartbreaking decision he took in the end to leave a family that truly loved him. It's heartbreaking for us all and still is as we face the first year without him.

“James was a compassionate man who cared deeply about others and helped them wherever he could but he never believed so many people liked and loved him as they did. He would be made up to know he was helping the homeless and mental health sufferers.