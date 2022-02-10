Council issues update on Derbyshire road closed by huge landslips

Hell Bank, above Beeley, near Bakewell, was blocked off by Derbyshire County Council last month.

Highways officers said it was likely to be closed for some time – and have confirmed this week that this remains the case.

A council spokesperson said a ‘prolonged period of dry weather’ was needed ‘before we can even start any assessments’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council chiefs have issued an update on a Derbyshire road closure put in place after two huge landslips. Image: Derbyshire County Council.

A spokesperson said in January: "The road is now closed to all, including cyclists, walkers, and those on horses.”

The council faced criticism from some residents when the news was revealed on its Facebook page.

One said it was a result of how badly the authority maintains its roads.

Other Derbyshire roads have also been hit by landslips in recent months.