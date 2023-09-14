Derbyshire mum is driving away with brand new car after scooping first prize in hospice car raffle

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mum of two, Jo, 53, was in disbelief when she received the call from Treetops Hospice to say she’d won first prize:

“I was on holiday in Greece when I received the call and wasn’t sure if it was really genuine! I never imagined that I would be fortunate enough to win. I’m over the moon and still can’t believe how lucky I am to have won. It’s all so surreal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widowed in 2019, Jo explained how her late husband Shaun would have been particularly thrilled with her win:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Butler wins Treetops Hospice car raffle

“Shaun worked for Toyota for over 18 years. In 2003, he had a life-changing accident whilst we were on a family holiday. A fall into the sea resulted in tetraplegia (a condition where you can’t move the upper and lower parts of the body). He became a full-time wheelchair user and relied on 24-hour care at home.

“Whilst Shaun was in hospital following his accident, a nurse said to him, “tetraplegics don’t work”, which gave him the determination to prove her wrong and be able to return to his role of Team Leader at Toyota.

“Toyota were absolutely amazing, and Shaun achieved his goal of returning to work until he took early retirement in 2017 because of ill health. I know he would be so pleased that I have won a car and that it’s a Toyota!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo was inspired to set up her own care agency, Quality Home Care, which she’s been managing for over 18 years.

“We are currently looking after a lady that is receiving end of life care and has the support of Treetops Hospice at Home nurses. They are a truly professional, dedicated, and caring team. The amazing service that they provide is so much appreciated by patients and their loved ones.”

Ron Brooks Managing Director, Kevin Slack, was delighted to hand over the keys of the Toyota to Jo at their Ilkeston show room. He said:

“We’re delighted that a local person has won this terrific prize, and it’s very fitting given Jo’s late husband’s long career with Toyota.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also very pleased to help Treetops raise money to enable them to keep doing their fantastic, and much needed, care in the local community.

“We’ve just celebrated 60 years in business and 50 years with Toyota. In the last year, our joint founder Mrs Elsie Brooks, passed away aged 92. She had been a long-time supporter of Treetops and so it was important to us to mark the occasion, in her memory, and work with the charity on this raffle.”

Julie Heath, Treetops Hospice chief executive, thanked Ron Brooks Toyota for helping the charity raise over £26,000 in the raffle. Proceeds go towards providing nursing care and emotional support to adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved and their families. Julie said:

“We were thrilled to be able to offer people the chance to win such an amazing prize during our 40th birthday year. We’re so grateful to Ron Brooks Toyota for their very generous donation and want to congratulate Jo on her brilliant win!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron Brooks Toyota also donated runner-up prizes including £2,000, a pair of tickets to the British GT Championships at Donington Park, and twenty £50 prizes.

A complete list of the winning prize ticket numbers can be found online at www.treetopshospice.org.uk/car-raffle/

For further information about Treetops services visit www.treetops.org.uk or call 0115 949 1264.