Derbyshire man took his own life, inquest hears

Michael Jeffrey, 46, passed away at his home on Lime Tree Avenue, Killamarsh, on May 28.

His inquest took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

Michael Jeffrey's inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

Sarah Huntbach, assistant coroner, said: “Michael was experiencing depression and anxiety and was receiving medication.

“His last review with his GP was on February 25, 2020, some 15 months before his death.

“Since then there had had been sporadic repeat prescriptions of anti-depressant medication without review.

“His mental health had deteriorated and on May 28 he walked out of work expressing signs of anxiety and suicidal intention.

“On the evidence and on the balance of probabilities, Michael undertook a deliberate act with the intention of taking his own life given the nature of the act itself, his state of mind and his last words to a work colleague which is interpreted as a farewell or suicide message.

“The lack of GP review of Michael's mental health and medication between February 2020 and May 2021, on the balance of probabilities, more than minimally contributed to the deterioration of his state of mind.”

Ms Huntbach concluded that Mr Jeffrey, who worked as a machine operator and setter, died by suicide.

An inquest is held publicly to find the answers to a limited but important set of questions: who the deceased was; when and where they died; the medical cause of their death; and how they came by their death.

