Derbyshire man set to start major fundraising challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of loved ones

Michael Hunter, of Dronfield, will take on the Great Octuple Challenge throughout this year.

It will consist of eight big activities between March and October, including the Sheffield Half Marathon, the Dronfield 10k and the Yorkshire Marathon.

Michael Hunter is taking part in eight challenges this year to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Here he is holding one of his old race numbers. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Michael said: “I decided on this challenge because Macmillan do incredible work – they offer support and guidance for people affected by cancer.

“I lost my father to lung cancer and my friend Amy to skin cancer.

“Macmillan was there for them and their support network.

“The charity is very close to my heart for the incredible work they do.

“This challenge will honour those who have lost their battle with cancer or the ones who are still fighting every day.”

Michael, who works for the English Language Teaching Centre at the University of Sheffield, raised £673 for Macmillan Cancer Support last year when he took part in the Sheffield Half Marathon.

“The idea for the Great Octuple Challenge was the true aim for 2022,” he said.

“The Covid measures relaxed and the planning got into full swing.

“It will be eight races throughout 2022 totalling 131 miles – a challenge that at times will demand so much from me especially when I'm turning 44 this year.”

Michael thanked everyone who has sponsored him so far.

He also thanked businesses – including Pho Restaurant, Nutry Nuts, Fuel 10K, Protein Balls, Mountain Fuel and Made to Move Sheffield – for their sponsorship and support.

Michael said: “People and businesses are struggling in this current climate.

“I understand it might be very difficult to donate to a charity – that is why it is important to know how thankful I am for every donation or business sponsorship.

“The money raised is going to ensure Macmillan Cancer Support continue to do their great work.

“It also helps keep me motivated knowing people are backing me in this challenge – it gives me an extra vigour in my training.”

For more information about the Great Octuple Challenge and to sponsor Michael, visit https://tinyurl.com/3d95e9sm