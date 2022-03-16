Derbyshire HSBC branch to close as customers shift to online and mobile banking

The lender announced on Wednesday that it was shutting 69 branches across the UK, affecting around 400 members of staff nationally, as more and more customers use online and mobile banking.

One of those affected is the Ilkeston branch, which will close on September 22.

HSBC. Picture by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

According to HSBC, fewer than 50 per cent of its customers now actively use its branch network – the average footfall has dropped by more than 50 per cent since 2017.

HSBC said the shift towards online and mobile banking had accelerated since the start of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: "Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

“This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches,” she added.

A spokesperson for HSBC said the organisation hoped to redeploy staff affected by the latest announcement to other roles within the bank.