Derbyshire head-balancing grandad claims 101st world record
Derbyshire’s world champion head-balancer John Evans has claimed his 101st title.
John, who lives in Ilkeston, balanced 60 hats for ten seconds in a stunt recorded by television cameras on Tuesday.
The hats stretched 48 ins above John’s head, topping a record previously set by Australian man Antony Kelly.
It was one of the lightest loads for grandad John, whose head-balancing records include an enormous 90kg crown to celebrate his 75th birthday this year and an entire Mini car.
John said: “The hats only weighed a few pounds and I could not feel them which made it difficult. The slightest bit of wind would have blown them over.
"Anyone could try this record if they want to spend over £350 on hats!"
He is now setting his sights on world record number 102. John said: I would like to balance a lot of £2 coins to use as a credit card advert, ‘Don’t carry cash like John, use our credit card’ would be good.”