Derbyshire head-balancing grandad claims 101st world record

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Evans' latest head-balancing world record is filmed by a TV crew.

John, who lives in Ilkeston, balanced 60 hats for ten seconds in a stunt recorded by television cameras on Tuesday.

The hats stretched 48 ins above John’s head, topping a record previously set by Australian man Antony Kelly.

It was one of the lightest loads for grandad John, whose head-balancing records include an enormous 90kg crown to celebrate his 75th birthday this year and an entire Mini car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John said: “The hats only weighed a few pounds and I could not feel them which made it difficult. The slightest bit of wind would have blown them over.

"Anyone could try this record if they want to spend over £350 on hats!"