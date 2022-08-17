News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out

Derbyshire head-balancing grandad claims 101st world record

Derbyshire’s world champion head-balancer John Evans has claimed his 101st title.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:26 pm
John Evans' latest head-balancing world record is filmed by a TV crew.
John Evans' latest head-balancing world record is filmed by a TV crew.

John, who lives in Ilkeston, balanced 60 hats for ten seconds in a stunt recorded by television cameras on Tuesday.

The hats stretched 48 ins above John’s head, topping a record previously set by Australian man Antony Kelly.

Read More

Read More
Police pledge to increase patrols in Derbyshire village after spike in anti-soci...

It was one of the lightest loads for grandad John, whose head-balancing records include an enormous 90kg crown to celebrate his 75th birthday this year and an entire Mini car.

Most Popular

John said: “The hats only weighed a few pounds and I could not feel them which made it difficult. The slightest bit of wind would have blown them over.

"Anyone could try this record if they want to spend over £350 on hats!"

He is now setting his sights on world record number 102. John said: I would like to balance a lot of £2 coins to use as a credit card advert, ‘Don’t carry cash like John, use our credit card’ would be good.”

Derbyshire