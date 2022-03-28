'King John' achieves 100th head-balancing world record in Derbyshire
A Derbyshire grandad has been nicknamed King John after achieving his 100th head-balancing world record.
John Evans balanced a mammoth crown on his head at Rutland Sports Park, Ilkeston, on Sunday.
He said: “It was really a great feeling. People were calling me King John for a laugh. But it made all my records come together, almost on my 75th birthday.”
John made the wooden crown which weighed in at nearly 90kg, was 4ft 9ins wide and 50ins tall.
Over 32 years John, of Awsworth Drive, Ilkeston, has raised £250,000 for charities through his head-balancing feats.
He only has one eye, after losing the other when he was a boy, and suffers from angina and asthma.
